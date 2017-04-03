Keeping it local at the first Alnmouth Food Fest

Alnmouth’s inaugural Food Fest, taking place this weekend, will champion our talented local producers and the village’s businesses are joining in.

For example, Adam Davison, from the Hope and Anchor, is launching his new range of Alnmouth Cocktails based on Alnwick Rum, Durham Gin and spirits from the Lakes Distillery. The pub’s Sunday carvery will feature locally-produced beef, lamb and pork.

The Hope and Anchor's Adam Davison getting ready with his new Alnmouth Cocktails. Picture by Terry Collinson

Andrew Scott, of Scotts of Alnmouth, is promoting a wide range of locally-produced foods, including breads from Alnwick’s Bread and Roses, cheeses from the Doddington Dairy, and muesli, oatcakes and flours from Heatherslaw Mill.

The Old School Gallery will host the delicious street food of Amble’s James Forsyth and next to the Hindmarsh Hall, there will be Indian street food, local ice cream and a wood-fired pizza oven.

Northumberland County Council calculates that food tourism is worth about £276million a year to the county and in 2016, together with Active Northumberland, launched the Produced in Northumberland verification scheme to promote local food producers.

Produced in Northumberland staff will be present at the event to tell visitors what the scheme is about and how to identify the businesses involved.

The first Alnmouth Food Fest takes place on Sunday when there will be more than 20 stalls in the Hindmarsh Hall selling local produce. The event is free and will be open from 10am to 5pm.

Hipsburn Primary School pupils are joining in with an egg-decorating competition, with their efforts on display in the hall to be judged at 4pm.