Junior Harriers raise thousands for the hospice

A family-fun night, in honour of a man who was connected to the Junior section of Alnwick Harriers, has raised just over £2,600 for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

The inspiration for the evening came from young Harriers, Harry and Lauren Brown, whose family received support from the hospice last year when their dad Paul was ill, before he passed away.

The event – staged on Tuesday, July 18, at the town’s Lindisfarne Middle School – was a fine tribute to him and will hopefully be the basis for future events.

The night included water zorbing, bouncy slides and a mega bouncy assault course.

The school had hired the equipment for its end-of-year celebrations and let the Junior Harriers use the equipment. Cakes were sold and there was a tombola, raffle and barbecue.

Rebecca Taylor, from HospiceCare, said: “This was such a lovely evening. We are hugely impressed with the amount of hard work Harry and Lauren put into making their event such a success. Their amazing donation will support the delivery of 104 hours of our Hospice at Home Services. We can’t thank them enough.”

Meanwhile, the hospice has been chosen to be the sole beneficiary of the annual beer festival at the Red Lion, Alnmouth, for the third time.

Jane and Mac McHugh, from the pub, have already donated nearly £11,000 to HospiceCare from their 2015 and 2016 beer festivals.

The event takes place from Friday, October 6, to Sunday, October 8. For details, visit www.redlionalnmouth.com or call 01665 830584.