Jobs drive across the tourism industry

A heavy recruitment period across Northumberland’s tourism sector is taking place.

Steve McCall, from Jobcentre Plus, said that lots of jobs are being made available in the county.

He said that Haggerston Castle Holiday Park has 150 positions available, while other destinations to be recruiting include Alnwick Castle, Cresswell Towers Holiday Park and Sandy Bay Holiday Park.

Mr McCall flagged up the vacancies as part of discussions relating to the latest Labour Market Statistics, which were released yesterday.

Employment in the region continues to run at a near-record high, while unemployment remains at an 11-year low.

There are currently 1.2million people in work in the North East, a rise of 4,000 on the year, although 13,000 less people are employed compared to the last quarter. Unemployment has dropped by 17,000 compared to this time last year, and now stands at 87,000.

In Northumberland, the claimant count has risen by nine per cent over the year. This has been attributed to the fact that these figures now include people who claim Universal Credit, as well as Jobseeker’s Allowance.