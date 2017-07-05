Jobs created as group opens new Amble restaurant

A Northumberland food group has expanded its portfolio with its second Amble restaurant, creating 11 jobs in the process.

The Old Boat House Food Group, which runs a series of successful eateries such as Amble’s The Old Boat House and Blyth Boathouse, has opened Italian-themed La Famiglia in the former Pride of Northumbria premises on Queen Street.

La Famiglia is set to offer authentic Italian dishes with a Northumberland twist.

Using high-grade imported flour combined with fresh Northumberland eggs, the venue will create fresh, handmade pasta and pizzas, including a number of gluten-free options alongside a diverse selection of main courses and the seafood for which the group is renowned.

Owner Martin Charlton said: “The Old Boat House Food Group is founded on excellent quality and La Famiglia will be no exception.

“Our guests can expect a warm welcome, great food and a really memorable dining experience.”

Co-owner Ruth Charlton added: “We’re dedicated to providing young people with the chance to learn high-level skills and forge lasting careers.

“La Famiglia will allow us to do this with even more young people in Northumberland.”

The opening comes on the back of success for The Old Boat House in Amble which was named Coastal Fish Restaurant of the Year in the 2017 Fishing News Awards and then nominated for Seafood Restaurant of the Year from The Caterer.

You can book a table at La Famiglia by calling 01665 711862.