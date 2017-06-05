Jeremy Corbyn gives speech in Northumberland

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn had plenty to say during a quick visit to Blyth this afternoon.

He gave a speech in front of dozens of supporters at the Mermaid car park during his tour of the North East today – three days before the General Election.

A stage and sound system was set up at the Mermaid car park.

He was introduced by Wansbeck Parliamentary candidate Ian Lavery, who is joint national elections and campaign co-ordinator for Labour.

Mr Corbyn’s speech included the following: “Why is it that there is nearly 10 times as much transport investment in London and the South East as there is on the North East?

“Why is it also bad in the North West and East Midlands? There has to be fairness across the whole country.

“Our plan is a national investment bank for the whole country, regionally based, that will be invested fairly across the whole country – an investment in our future jobs so that the wind turbine technology which is needed out there in the North Sea can be done here in Blyth, so the Port of Blyth can develop and so that industry can develop in the area.

From left, Ian Lavery, Jeremy Corbyn and Ronnie Campbell.

“Well done those Labour county councillors who did so much to bring about Arch and what it did and what you now need is a Labour government behind you to bring about the investment that is badly needed.

“We have to properly fund our mental health services and end the idea that you wait six months to get any support or therapy.

“Nobody can say that in the General Election of 2017, there isn’t a choice put before the British people.

“They wrote us off didn’t they. They wrote us off at their peril.

One of the signs made by Labour supporters in Blyth.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if we had a Government that said ‘actually, everybody in every community in every part of this country matters – everybody in every part of this country has a right to decent services and decent opportunities’.”

He added that Labour’s education policies include a pupil arts premium for every child in every school to learn a musical instrument.

Mr Corbyn also thanked Blyth Valley Parliamentary candidate Ronnie Campbell for all his efforts in aid of the constituency over the years.

The other Parliamentary candidates for Blyth Valley are as follows: Dawn Furness (Green); Ian Levy (Conservative); Jeff Reid (Liberal Democrats).