JAM JAR ARMY: We want your time as well as your jam jars

We love your jam jars, we really do. The money that is being raised will make a real difference to Abbeyfield House residents.

But we don’t just want your full jam jars. We need you too. There are a range of ways that people can volunteer with Abbeyfield.

We welcome people from all backgrounds, whatever time they have to give, and we value the skills and experience that volunteers bring to our organisation. When you volunteer with Abbeyfield, you know that you are impacting directly on the lives of older people.

Have you ever thought about doing something completely different? Perhaps you’d like to give back to your community, learn a new skill, improve your CV or simply make some new friends?

If so, volunteering with Abbeyfield could make a real difference to your life — and to the lives of older people. Our volunteers bring an incredible range of skills and experience to Abbeyfield, which is a real bonus for our residents.

It doesn’t matter whether you can volunteer on a regular basis, or just from time to time — we have a range of volunteering opportunities that can fit around your busy life.

If you’re under 14, we ask that you volunteer with an adult. If you are over 14, but under 18, we’ll ask your parents to give their consent.

Contact Abbeyfield House on 01665 602058 or email abbeyfieldxc@btconnect.com