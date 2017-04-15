JAM JAR ARMY: Volunteers needed for Abbeyfield House

Have you ever thought about doing something completely different? Perhaps you’d like to give back to your community, learn a new skill, improve your CV or simply make some new friends?

If so, volunteering at Abbeyfield House, Alnwick, could make a difference to your life, and to the lives of older people.

Jam Jar Army

You don’t have to have any specific skills to volunteer at the house, we just require your time, energy and enthusiasm.

We are always interested to hear about any other skills that you could bring and we welcome volunteers of all ages and backgrounds.

Maybe you could help with arts and crafts, gardening, knitting, nattering, reading or with the weekly trips out?

Our main priority is safeguarding our residents and so we will invite you for an informal interview if you are interested in volunteering with us.

We will ask you to supply two references and certain roles that work directly with vulnerable older people may require a DBS check.

If you are interested in volunteering, call Heather Dixon or Suzanne Robba on 01665 604876.

We are also looking for people to join our volunteer executive committee. Every member of the committee has responsibility for an area/function within the house.

You don’t have to commit yourself immediately and can have an informal chat first. Contact Jim Thompson on 01665 602058.