JAM JAR ARMY: Residents are keen on outings starting again

Here’s a reminder of what one of the beneficiaries of the current Jam Jar Army campaign does and what our fund-raising is supporting.

Abbeyfield House on South Road in Alnwick was purpose-built and designed to create a comfortable, home-from-home atmosphere, with relaxing lounges and all rooms on the ground floor, ensuring easy access.

There is a dining room, television lounge, conservatory and gardens designed for sitting out when the weather permits.

We have recently converted a hairdressing room in the house and now provide accommodation for 25 residents in single rooms, eight of which are en suite. There are shower facilities and assisted bathing for those who need it. Residents bring items of furniture and their personal belongings to use in their own rooms.

The home is just off the main road into Alnwick and the town centre is a short walk. The award-winning gardens surrounding the house are well maintained and there are raised beds so that residents of all abilities can enjoy helping with the garden.

The hairdressing facility is being relocated within the home as we know how much our residents enjoy this service and they are looking forward to the longer days when the minibus outings will start again.

If you would like any more information about Abbeyfield House, contact Heather Dixon, general manager, or Suzanne Robba, deputy manager on 01665 604876.

l Remember to drop off your full jam jars at the Gazette office on Bondgate Without.