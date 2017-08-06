JAM JAR ARMY: Hydrotherapy a real help for injured hog Georgia

Georgia was admitted to us after being seen out in the daytime and was dragging one of her hind legs.

There was no obvious wound and our vet confirmed that she had no broken bones.

Throw your spare pennies into a jar.

After a few days of rest and good food, there was no swelling on Georgia’s leg so it was time to put our thinking caps on.

In cases such as this, we sometimes get good results with hydrotherapy.

When new volunteers read hydrotherapy on a hog’s notes, they often think we are pulling their leg. Don’t get fancy ideas of a spa-like experience.

Georgia had two minutes a day swimming round a deep Belfast sink full of water. We did give her warm water!

Slowly, Georgia used her leg more and more and, after a few weeks, she was walking well enough to be released back into the wild. Another success story.

Although hedgehogs are very good swimmers, we would remind people who have ponds to ensure there is an escape route to ensure any hedgehog falling into the water can climb out safely.

A gentle slope or a few stepping stones would suffice.

The reason hedgehogs die is due to the fact they cannot escape and become exhausted.

l The hedgehog trust is one of two beneficiaries of the current Jam Jar Army campaign, along with Abbeyfield House in Alnwick. Return your full jam jars to the Gazette office.