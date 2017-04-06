JAM JAR ARMY: Hedgehog Awareness Day in Alnwick

Volunteers from the Northumbrian Hedgehog Rescue Trust will be at Sainsbury’s in Alnwick tomorrow, from 10am until 4pm for a Hedgehog Awareness Day.

People are welcome to ask the friendly team about hedgehogs and their sometimes strange habits.

They have been on earth for millions of years and, unless we start helping them, they will soon become extinct.

At this time of year, they’re preparing for parenthood and, of each litter of four or five born, only one may survive to see its first birthday. You can ask the volunteers what you can do to help – it can take so little, but mean so much – and they will also pack your bags.