JAM JAR ARMY: Busy month of June for Abbeyfield House

June is a busy month at Abbeyfield House in Alnwick.

As well as Safe Week, in which we provide people with the knowledge and information to keep themselves safe or how to help keep someone else stay safe, we are also celebrating Abbeyfield Week, with events throughout the week for our residents, their families and the local community.

Tomorrow, we will be encouraging residents and staff to dress in purple to highlight keeping safe those in need.

There will be a coffee morning held in the house from 10am, all welcome.

Volunteers are also recognised in June both by Abbeyfield and other organisations.

We simply could not do without the support of volunteers. They are the people who free give their time to provide much-needed support to our residents and our house.

The Abbeyfield Society nationwide is supported by 4,500 volunteers, providing nearly 400,000 hours of time and contributing more than £3million in kind support.

We are a small part of it, but I hope you agree, volunteers are simply amazing.

If you would like to volunteer at Abbeyfield House, please get in touch.

Abbeyfield Week runs from Monday and starts with a Thanksgiving Service in the home followed by refreshments.

If you would like to come, please let us know.

We have entertainment and outings planned throughout the week, as well as a raffle which will be drawn at a Garden Party being held on Saturday, June 17, from 2pm. Afternoon tea will be served in the garden (weather permitting).

Our residents really enjoy the opportunity to dress up and if you have a hat that you could loan for the afternoon, that would be very much appreciated. Any prizes for the raffle are gratefully received.

If you are interested in any of these events, please contact Heather Dixon or Suzanne Robba on 01665 604876.

l In what is a first for our campaign, the latest Jam Jar Army efforts have been in support of two charities after a tie in the public vote last year.

Remember that we are still collecting for both charities so fill your jam jars with spare change and hand them in at the Gazette office in Alnwick.