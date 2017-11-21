It’s Christmas in The Friendliest Port

It’s officially Christmas in Amble, after the town staged its lantern parade and lights switch-on at the weekend.

Crowds lined the streets to watch Sunday’s procession, which started by The Wellwood, went down Queen Street and into the Town Square.

Amble's Christmas parade. Picture by Andrew Mounsey

The spectacle featured eye-catching floats made and manned by a range of community organisations.

The proceedings were started by 2017 Amble Good Citizen Joe Denny.

Amble Mayor Jane Dargue said: “It was absolutely fantastic and Joe was very excited. I know how hard the organising team work and the parade gets better and better each year.

“This year we had everything from a galleon with Peter Pan characters to the belly dancers from Tribe Zuza and music from The Range.

Colourful characters in the Amble parade. Picture by Steve Miller

“Lots of children joined in and there were plenty of lanterns – the workshops paid off.

“A huge amount of people turned out and lined the streets, the Town Square was packed and there has been good feedback from traders.”

Among the highlights, spectators were treated to a sneak peak of Warkworth Drama Group’s 2017 pantomime, there was entertainment in the Town Square and children could see Santa Claus at his grotto in the Harbour Village.

Glamour was the name of the game in the Amble parade. Picture by Steve Miller

Santa joined the Amble lights parade, courtesy of Amble and Warkworth Rotary Club. Picture by Steve Miller

Warkworth Drama Group joined the Amble lights parade. Picture by Steve Miller

The Amble Christmas lights parade. Picture by Steve MIller