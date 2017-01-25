Island partnership to hold conference

The second Peregrini Volunteer Conference is set to take place at the start of March.

The event will update attendees on the work completed across the landscape partnership area and give people the opportunity to find out what’s happening in 2017.

It takes place on Saturday, March 4, from 10.30am to 4pm, in Holy Island Village Hall.

Guest speakers will include the community project leads and volunteers associated with the programme.

They will give you a first-hand account of what they’ve got from being involved and how the projects have helped develop skills and created learning opportunities.

Lunch and refreshments will be provided.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/per egrini-volunteer-confer ence-tickets-31347651670