Investment in company’s Alnwick base

Paul Quigley, head of API development and bioanalytical services, at Arcinova's facility in Alnwick.
An Alnwick-headquartered company working in the pharmaceutical industry has made a major investment in its manufacturing facility.

Arcinova, which provides both end-to-end solutions and standalone services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, has announced that it has introduced two new 20-litre GMP vessel streams to its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility.

The introduction of the two new streams means that the firm can now offer fully-integrated drug-substance and drug-product capabilities on one site.

Paul Quigley, head of API development and bioanalytical services, said: “The introduction of the 20-litre streams forms part of our business growth strategy and will enable us to further enhance the service Arcinova offers our global customer base.

“Our ability to offer fully-integrated drug-substance and drug-product capabilities on one site is a major advantage for our customers and allows us to react more quickly and nimbly to client requirements, and provide security of supply.”

Managing director Ian Shott added: “The installation of the new 20-litre streams at our Alnwick site is part of a program of continued investment in our capabilities.

“Since the company was launched in 2016, we have built on the world-class facilities of the site and the legacy of its former owners, Covance, and the growth of our API department is a key part of this.”

Launched in February 2016, Arcinova operates from a 15,000 m2 facility on a 34-acre site, which has benefited from decades of investment as a key research and development centre for Sanofi and Covance, allowing it to offer a rare range of on-site capabilities.