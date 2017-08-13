Inspectors’ praise for disability services

The quality of community learning disabilities services in Northumberland and North Tyneside have been rated as outstanding by the independent regulator of health and social care services in England.

The services, delivered by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, were inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Its report praised the services for their innovative approach and person-centred culture. Inspectors noted that one carer said the service they received was ‘exceptional’ and another told them she did not know where she would be without them.

Janet Harrison, clinical lead nurse for the learning disability community nursing service in Northumberland, said: “We are delighted with the findings of this CQC inspection report, which highlights that staff offer care that is kind and promotes people’s dignity and relationships between staff and service users and their families are strong, caring, and supportive.”

In Northumberland, the learning disability community nursing service operates under a partnership arrangement between Northumbria Healthcare and Northumberland County Council to provide an integrated service to adults with a learning disability who live in the county.