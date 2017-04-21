Inns are going the extra mile for walkers

A pub operator which has hostelries in some of North East’s best hiking bases is lacing up its boots to go a step further for walkers.

The Inn Collection Group (ICG) has paired up with top self-guided-walking publisher Walking-Books.com to offer a range of packages at a selection of its locations.

The group’s new Walk-Inn breaks include easy-to-follow, self-guided walks, key meals and accommodation in well-loved destinations like the Northumberland coast, Cheviot Hills, Cleveland and the North York Moors.

Great for walkers of all levels including families, relaxed ramblers and serious yompers, the breaks include Walking-Books’ self-guided packs, each containing 20 classic walks around the pub. Also included is a two-course dinner, a comfy room at the inn and a full English breakfast. Packages also include a welcome drink on arrival and a picnic.

Sean Donkin, operations director at ICG, said: “We are proud to have pubs with rooms in some of the very best walking destinations in the country.

“We have always attracted walkers but we wanted to go a step further to encourage people to come and experience the incredible coast, hill and countryside paths around our inns with inclusive breaks that also serve as walking guides helping them make the most of their stay.”

Walking Books director Mike Law said: “We applaud ICG’s efforts to make walking accessible to as many people as possible. I hope that together we can inspire people of all walking abilities to head out.”

The walk guides are published on handy, durable, weather-proof cards with a combination of concise, easy-to-follow routes local information and professional mapping.

The Walk-Inn breaks are available at The Lindisfarne Inn, Beal; The Bamburgh Castle Inn, Seahouses; The Hog’s Head Inn, Alnwick; The Commissioners Quay Inn, Blyth.

Breaks start from £75 per person, per night (based on two people sharing).