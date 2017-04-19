Initiative to look after the coast is recruiting project coordinator

A new initiative to recruit and train volunteers to look after the north Northumberland coastal area is wanting to appoint a full-time project coordinator.

Coast Care is a partnership scheme bringing together the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Partnership, Northumberland Wildlife Trust and Seahouses Development Trust.

Made possible by National Lottery players, a £522,600 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund will enable Coast Care to employ a small staff team to coordinate the work of hundreds of volunteers who will help care for this special place.

Based in Seahouses and working on the beautiful coastline, the project coordinator will be recruiting and leading volunteers to work on a wide range of conservation and community projects.

A Northumberland Coast AONB Partnership spokesman said: “The north Northumberland coastal area is a stunning landscape, much of which is designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and it is popular with local people and visitors alike.

“The area includes nature reserves, wildlife habitats and historic buildings of national or international importance, but it is a fragile landscape that requires careful management.

“The project coordinator will manage a small staff team from the Seahouses base in the heart of the Coast Care area.

“The coordinator will need to be passionate about the area and conserving its natural beauty, wildlife and historic features.

“We are looking for a people person – a natural communicator who will be working with a huge range of people including volunteers, farmers and land managers, statutory agencies and community groups.”

Anybody interested in applying for the Coast Care coordinator position should download the applicant’s pack from the Northumberland Wildlife Trust website.