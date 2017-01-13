INFRASTRUCTURE: Potential gain for tourism

Thank you to Martin Swinbank for his letter about the county council’s Geared Up prospectus and the aim to invest in local walking and cycling infrastructure, (Northumberland Gazette, January 5).

The potential benefits for the local economy in terms of health and productivity are well known, and in North Northumberland there are additional potential gains from increasing opportunities for visitors to enjoy our fantastic environment and local towns and villages.

We can only hope that the council will be able to deliver on these aims and that Northumberland Estates will step up and open safe and accessible routes across its land for cycling and walking.

There is more to local tourism than visitors spending money in Alnwick Castle and The Alnwick Garden.

Rob Jewitt,

Lesbury Road,

Hipsburn