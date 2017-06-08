Industrial estate site targeted for up to 65 houses

An outline scheme for up to 65 homes on land at Hadston Industrial Estate has been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

The application, submitted by consultancy firm WYG, on behalf of the Homes and Communities Agency, will include a ‘significant element’ of starter homes.

This initiative is for first-time buyers between the ages of 23 and 40, with these homes being sold at no more than 80 per cent of open market value.

The proposal was first unveiled earlier this year, although it was for up to 55 homes at that stage. At the February meeting of East Chevington Parish Council, members had mixed feelings.

Coun Thelma Morse said building more homes in the village was ridiculous, because the doctors’ surgery, for instance, is already overstretched.

Coun Paul Claridge added: “There aren’t many jobs in this area and now they could be closing part of the industrial estate to build houses.”

But Coun Scott Dickinson said: “That part of the industrial estate has stood idle for a period of time and this scheme could be the only way that young people in our area can get onto the property ladder within the village.”

What would the mix on site be?

At this outline stage, it is unknown what the mix of housing types will be, but it is anticipated that a number of the properties would be starter homes, aimed at first-time buyers.

According to documents, ‘at this stage, it is not possible to confirm the level of starter homes provision that is to be delivered on site’.

It is proposed that the applicant would sign a section 106 legal agreement with details of the overall percentage, type and tenure to be decided later.