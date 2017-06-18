‘Incredible’ food on the menu at Taste of North

A showcase of local food, which was a recipe for success last year, is back on the menu.

Taste of The North is being staged in Alnwick Market Place on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25.

The 2016 event was a hit with food fans and organisers hope to make this year’s festival even bigger and better.

Market manager Dawn Watts said: “We have an incredible line-up of delicious food from talented local producers and more than a dozen street-food vendors.

“There will be lots of stalls to browse in the Market Square, as well as at the Saturday market which will be staged in Bondgate Within.

“Interest in the Taste of The North event is continuing to build and stalls on the Market Place have been fully booked for more than a month.

“We’ve a great line-up for the weekend and we are expecting the town to be thronged with visitors.

“There is such a great choice of food and drink in Northumberland and Taste of The North, like the Alnwick Food Festival in the autumn, is a great opportunity to sample and to enjoy delicious flavours in the warm atmosphere of the Market Square.”

Heather Foggon, of Chirnells Farmhouse Kitchen, in Thropton, added: “Last year’s Taste of The North was a very good event with an excellent atmosphere. The range of local produce on offer just goes to show what is possible if both local residents and tourists would commit to shopping local and supporting the regular farmers’ markets in the town.”

As well as local produce, Taste of The North will feature live music, family entertainment and craft stalls.

For more information, visit the AlnwickTasteoftheNorth Facebook page or click on to www.alnwickmarkets.co.uk