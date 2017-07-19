Increased global demand sees team continue to grow

Staffing levels continue to grow at an Alnwick-based firm as it meets increasing global demand for its translation and interpreting skills.

Eclipse Translations, which has recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, has a 200-strong client base that varies from the internationally-famous – and also Alnwick-based – brand, Pure Fishing, to organisations such as the Global Fund to Fight Aids, which is based in Switzerland.

In the last 12 months, the company, which has a 31-strong team, has recruited five staff including two people who have taken up posts recently.

Stuart Carter, the company’s managing director, said: “We have expanded our interpreting team and our linguistic checking team to cope with demand for our services.

“We also have new starters who have joined the translation project management team recently, strengthening our focus on customer service.

“Growth is being fuelled by a strong order book in translation and expansion of our interpreting services to support customers of our parent company, RWS group.

“We are truly global with our expertise from Alnwick assisting in Europe, US and Asia.”

Some of the most recent recruits include project manager Katie Wilkinson, interpreting manager Laura Wilkinson, Matthew Knapton, a translation checker, and another project manager, Mark Nicholls.

Sectors where the company has great expertise include chemicals, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, legal, financial services, defence, manufacturing, government and energy.

Mr Carter added: “Recruitment and staff development is an increasingly important issue for us.

“While I can’t foresee a situation where we will ever recruit large numbers of people at any one time, we do continually identify and assess new candidates that become available in the market and also reinforce the links we have with Newcastle University, so its language students are aware of us and the jobs that we may have available going forward.”

For more information about Eclipse Translations and its services, visit http://eclipse-translation.co.uk/