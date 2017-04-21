Increase in high salary payments for council

Northumberland County Council has defended its salary payments for senior officers in response to figures from the TaxPayers’ Alliance (TPA).

The group has gone through data for local authorities across the UK and its tables include the number of employees who received in excess of £100,000.

For the Northumberland council, it had five such employees in the 2014/15 financial year and 11 in 2015/16. This meant it was 10th in the table of local authorities that had the largest increase in employees who received more than £100,000.

A county council spokesman said: “While the TPA figures may show an increase in the number of senior officers at this level, we still have a low number when compared to the majority of other councils in the UK.

“The remit for senior officers is extremely wide – leading a council which covers one of the largest geographic areas in the UK, employs more than 10,000 staff and has an annual revenue budget of over £680million.

“It is our firm belief we should pay the correct rate for the job and we are completely transparent about senior officers salaries.”