The A697 in north Northumberland was partially blocked this morning due to a jackknifed lorry.

It was originally reported that the incident, on the northbound carriageway, had taken place to the north of Wooler, just before the B6351 junction at Akeld.

However, police have confirmed that it was actually south of Wooler, at the Catspaw lay-by. They received a report of the incident at 6.49am. There are no reports of any injuries.