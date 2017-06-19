In Pictures: Locals show off their top hats!

There was plenty of style on show at the recent volunteers and carers garden party at Alnwick Garden - especially when it came to headwear.

Fab fascinators and bold brims complemented the stylish dresses that were seen at the event which was hosted by the Duchess of Northumberland in her role as Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland.

Some of the stylish headwear on show at the volunteers garden party in Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman

Five hundred guests were nominated to attend for their outstanding contribution made to their communities, as a carer or volunteer.

Here we see some of the hats that caught our photographers eye.

.

Some of the stylish headwear on show at the volunteers garden party in Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman

Some of the stylish headwear on show at the volunteers garden party in Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman

Some of the stylish headwear on show at the volunteers garden party in Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman

Some of the stylish headwear on show at the volunteers garden party in Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman

Some of the stylish headwear on show at the volunteers garden party in Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman

Some of the stylish headwear on show at the volunteers garden party in Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman

Some of the stylish headwear on show at the volunteers garden party in Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman