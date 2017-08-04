IN PICTURES: A festival of flowers

Have your say

Why not go and smell the roses - and a few other types of bloom - at a stunning local flower festival.

The cool interior of St Michael's Church in Alnwick is an oasis of calm and filled with the sights and scents of summer as the church hosts a flower festival with the theme of 'Leisure'.

Forty arrangements showcase a range of styles and the subjects include camping, tennis and the love of music.

The festival is open until August 6.