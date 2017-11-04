Imminent end of mobile app sparks concerns

A former parish councillor who lobbied for better mobile signal in his community has raised concerns about the end of a phone app which provided a solution in problem areas.

One of the ways that people can remain in contact while there is no network coverage is through the TuGo app from O2, which allows calls and texts to be made through a wifi connection.

However, the company has announced that the app will be closed down on November 30, telling its customers that use it about the change and updating them on the alternative options available.

John Gallon, who was until recently vice-chairman of Craster Parish Council, was involved in lobbying the mobile-phone companies to supply a better signal in the village. He is upset about the decision and questions whether the alternative wifi calling will be a true replacement for the current service.

An O2 spokeswoman said: “We review our products on an ongoing basis to offer our customers flexibility and the latest calling options.

“We’re continuing to offer our customers alternative calling options, such as wifi and 4G calling which we launched earlier this year. We’re continuing to extend the handsets that we offer with wifi and 4G calling capabilities.”

Full details on this can be found at http://tinyurl.com/ycrafhff and customers unsure about the best alternative solution for them should contact O2’s customer service team.

O2 is also continuing to invest in 4G coverage in rural areas across the country and a large number of locations in Northumberland are on the list where work is to start in the next couple of months.

This includes Hadston, Seahouses, Togston, Otterburn, East Lilburn, Roddam, Boulmer and Howick.