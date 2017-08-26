Ice-cream shop scoops approval for expansion

Planning approval has been granted to extend an award-winning ice-cream parlour, creating numerous jobs in the process.

Northumberland County Council has recently given the green light to the scheme at Spurreli Boutique Icecream, in Amble.

An enlarged ice-cream parlour, plus bar area, will replace the existing Spurreli building at Amble Boat Yard, on Coquet Street.

The new premises will provide an increased number of inside and outside seating areas, alongside a covered terrace and a high-end lounge for frozen cocktails and other drinks.

The new accommodation will be over two floors – Spurreli is currently single storey – and provide dedicated manufacturing and kitchen areas.

Family-run Spurreli currently employs 14 people, and once the redevelopment is completed, it is expected that an additional seven permanent jobs will be created.

Co-director Nick Spurr said: “We are delighted that planning permission has been granted. We have totally outgrown our existing premises, so this is a natural development for us and this will allow the parlour to grow to its next natural level.

“There are a number of positives; it will give us a separate, dedicated production area; we will be recruiting more staff; and will give us more seating, with views overlooking the harbour.

“The cocktail bar is really exciting and we want to create a nice, relaxing lounge environment.

“That said, our focus is still the ice-cream and we do not want to lose the feel of a friendly, family ice-cream parlour.”

Work to transform the parlour is expected to start this year, with the aim of unveiling the new look in the middle of 2018. The current site will not close during the revamp. Opening hours will be extended, but times have not yet been set in stone.

The business opened in 2010 and has gone from strength to strength, winning many awards along the way.