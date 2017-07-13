Hundreds of new homes in pipeline for Alnwick

Proposals for hundreds of new homes in Alnwick are set to be unveiled to the public next week.

The plans, which are being put forward by Northumberland Estates, seek to bring 270 new homes to the east of the town on land at Windy Edge, just off the Alnmouth Road.

To be delivered over a 10-year period, the scheme includes extensive green space, aiming to retain some of the existing paddocks and open space located at the site.

The development, which is on land allocated for housing in the Alnwick and Denwick Neighbourhood Plan, will be phased, with the first tranche looking to deliver around 80 new homes.

An affordable-housing element is to be included at 15 per cent of the total, in line with the requirements set out by the county council.

A mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses would make up the remaining proposed development in a mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached properties as well as bungalows, with access from the Alnmouth Road.

Residents are invited to attend a public exhibition on the development proposals at Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre, from 3pm to 7pm next Wednesday.

The masterplan for the development looks to retain existing landscape features including hedges and trees on all boundaries where possible.

Substantial additional tree planting and open space will be provided to enhance the housing proposals and respect existing residential amenities.

Numerous pedestrian footpaths will be promoted through the site, linking to existing footpaths and public rights of way.

This area off the Alnmouth Road represents one the few remaining undeveloped sites that is allocated for residential development in the Alnwick and Denwick Neighbourhood Plan, although there are brownfield sites such as the vacant former high-school site.

In the submission draft of the neighbourhood plan, the policy said that ‘priority will be given in the first five years of the plan to the development of previously developed land in the town for housing including the Duchess’s High School site once the site is vacated’.

However, during independent examination, the planning inspector recommended removing this as it ‘fails to provide clarity for potential applicants’.

The key role that the town’s neighbourhood plan, which passed referendum last month, is already playing in development decisions was seen last week when outline proposals for around 125 new homes on the Willowburn Industrial Estate were refused unanimously.

The bid was previously recommended for approval with the site to be de-allocated as employment land, but the neighbourhood plan does not allow housing on that site.