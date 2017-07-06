Hundreds of homes in Northumberland suffer powercut

Hundreds of homes in north Northumberland are without power after suffering a cut this morning.

Northern Powergrid said that 810 premises in the NE65 and NE66 areas (close to Swarland) are affected.

The company said that the fault was reported at 10.47am and hopes to restore the power by around 12.30pm.

‘The powercut has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve the area and our team is working hard to restore the power as quickly as possible,’ the company said.