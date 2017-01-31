Hundreds land prestigious awards

Air Cadets from across the Durham/Northumberland Wing area achieved an outstanding 234 Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards in 2016, breaking all previous records.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is a key element of the Air Cadet offer and every young person in the organisation is encouraged to enrol and take part. From volunteering with their local Brownie pack to learning new skills such as aeromodelling, website design and music, the cadets can participate in a wide range of activities.

This year, cadets have achieved 161 bronze awards, 61 silver and 12 gold.