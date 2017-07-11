Hundreds alive in Northumberland thanks to organ donation

More than 200 people now alive in Northumberland thanks to organ donation, according to new figures released today.

The number of people living in the county currently known to be alive thanks to organ transplants has reached 246.

This figure is revealed by NHS Blood and Transplant, whose annual Transplant Activity Report shows the UK-wide number of people alive thanks to transplants has reached the milestone figure of 50,000.

NHS Blood and Transplant is now urging people in Northumberland to help even more people to survive by joining the NHS Organ Donor Register.

More people are alive thanks to transplants because of improving survival rates and increased public commitment to donation.

In Northumberland, the number of people on the organ donor register has increased by 27 per cent over the past five years. There are now 127,303 people on the NHS Organ Register in Northumberland, compared to 99,959 five years ago.

Despite the record-breaking public commitment to donation, there is still a shortage of organ donors. Nationally, three people still die a day in need of a transplant.

There are still around 6,400 people currently waiting for a transplant.

You can join the NHS Organ Donor Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk

Sally Johnson, director of organ donation and transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “More people than ever in Northumberland are committing to organ donation and that is saving more lives than ever. It’s amazing to picture all the people now alive today thanks to organ donation and think of all the families and children who have grown up thanks to donors.

“We’re seeing more and more people committing to donation and the good results of our close work with hospitals. Our specialist nurses in organ donation are now almost always involved in discussions with families over organ donation.

“However, there is still a long way to go. Around three people still die a day in need of a transplant. Every one of those people who died could be a mother or a father, a daughter or a son, who might be alive today.

“Families tell us donation is a source of pride that helps them in their grieving process. We don’t want anyone in Northumberland to miss the opportunity to save lives through organ donation. Please join the NHS Organ Donor Register. It only takes two minutes.”