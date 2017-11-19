How about twinning The Friendliest Port?

An Amble businesswoman has taken to social media to gauge people’s opinion on the town establishing a twinning arrangement with another destination.

Writing on the Amble Community Team Facebook group, public relations expert Claire Shiels posted: ‘What does everyone think of the idea of Amble twinning with a similar sized tourist coastal resort elsewhere in the UK?

‘Somewhere where they’ve experienced similar issues of growth and social demographics, along with the thorny problems of parking, traffic, housing and shortage of local amenities? Somewhere that has become a very successful tourist town in its own right? (I’m not talking tacky resorts!)

‘I’m thinking of ways in which we in Amble can learn lessons and base decisions on what has proven to be successful in the past.’

Her post attracted some favourable feedback, with some people suggesting possible locations, including Filey, in North Yorkshire; Padstow, in Cornwall; and Brixham, in Devon.