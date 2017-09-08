Housing plans for school site amended

Proposals for new housing on the former site of an Amble first school have been slightly amended – a reduction of one bungalow.

In April, we reported that Gosforth-based Northern Coastal Developments Limited wants to demolish the derelict St Cuthbert’s RC First School, on Links Road, and replace it with seven three-bedroom bungalows and seven three-bedroom town houses.

However, the scheme was recently amended and would now feature six bungalows.

A design and access statement submitted with Northern Coastal Developments’ application says: ‘The proposal provides much-needed housing within the area.

‘The bungalows provide accommodation much needed for people of retirement age while the town houses provide much needed accommodation for families within the area.’

The properties would have gardens and two-to-three off-street parking spaces.

The school closed in 2014 after it was placed in special measures, which coincided with falling pupil numbers. It has been vacant ever since.

The original proposals for the site had already sparked a number of objections from residents. Kim Grieve wrote: ‘Don’t agree with houses being built on a school site when the building could be used for more beneficial reasons.’

Others were concerned about the cumulative impact as it is just the latest in a number of residential schemes to be unveiled for The Friendliest Port.

Jill Mallen commented: ‘Do we really need all these houses/bungalows? Amble is fast becoming a huge city and losing its unique identity. When this site was first advertised it was a D2 restriction for I believe leisure facilities, how has this changed and when?’