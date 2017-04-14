Housing plan is lodged for North Sunderland

Plans to build nine new homes in North Sunderland have been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

The application has been submitted by Newcastle-based Goodson Homes Ltd.

The proposed site is situated between Main Street and Isleworth Drive and the scheme is for a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced properties, with provision for car parking and a garage to each plot.

A design and access statement says ‘there is a clear need for this site to be developed to improve its appearance and to provide a residential asset to North Sunderland.’

It adds that another housing scheme on the site had been approved, but this latest plan ‘will have a higher standard of design and finish than the previous proposal’.