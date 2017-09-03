Housing bid is refused again

A resubmitted bid to build new homes in the open countryside at Old Swarland has been turned down again.

Members voted in the majority to go along with the officers’ recommendation for refusal, knocking back the plans to build five open-market homes and two affordable properties to rent on land east of Old Hall Farm.

A previous application at the site was turned down by the planning committee in January.

Coun Trevor Thorne spoke in favour of the scheme, but he could not convince all the members.