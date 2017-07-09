Hotel launches spa and afternoon tea experience

A Northumberland hotel is offering a new package for people wanting a relaxing break away from the stresses and strains of daily life.

The demand from consumers to combine tea and cake with a spa experience has hit record highs – whether it’s a celebration or a stress-buster, spa days with afternoon tea go hand-in-hand and the trend shows no sign of slowing down.

To cater for this growth, QHotels has launched a new spa day with an afternoon tea experience, which is available at its Northumberland-based Slaley Hall, in the south-west of the county.

Claire Rowland, director of marketing at QHotels, said: “The combination of a spa day and afternoon tea allows guests to really relax and take time off from modern life.”