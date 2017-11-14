Hospice says cheers to beer festival

Following the third year as sole beneficiary of the Red Lion Inn’s annual beer festival, HospiceCare North Northumberland has been presented with a cheque of £8,546.

This brings the total amount donated to HospiceCare by the Alnmouth pub’s owners, Mac and Jane McHugh, to more than £19,000 from the 2015, 2016 and 2017 beer festivals. This total amount will support the delivery of more than 770 hours of Hospice at Home services in north Northumberland. This year’s event was the busiest on record, with around 700 visitors over the weekend, enjoying the drink, the new garden bar and live music. North-East company Jobling Purser sponsored the marquee hire and branded the beer glasses.

HospiceCare has also been unveiled as the sole beneficiary of next year’s beer festival.

Pictured, from left, are Raz (staff), Mac, Julie Frost, from HospiceCare, Jane, David Jobling Purser and Georgie (staff).