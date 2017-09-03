Hospice at Home services backed by wills campaign

Local solicitors Adam Douglas is running a Wills Week campaign in October to raise much-needed funds for HospiceCare North Northumberland’s Hospice at Home services.

The legal firm, which has offices in Alnwick and Berwick, approached HospiceCare with the idea of running this special promotion, which involves each solicitor waiving their fee in return for a donation to the hospice (suggested donation of £100 single and £150 joint).

Partner Sarah Sinclair said: “We have chosen to support HospiceCare for our Wills Week this year because of the invaluable service they provide within our local community. We have many clients whose lives have been touched by the work that the hospice does.”

Julie Frost, of HospiceCare, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for people to make or update their existing Will and at the same time give something back to their local hospice.”

For hospice details, visit www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk