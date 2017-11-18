‘Horrendous’ toilets set to be demolished

An unfit-for-purpose toilet block, branded absolutely horrendous, is set to be knocked down – with traders being offered a cash incentive to let the public use their loos.

Rothbury Parish Council voted by a majority to ask for the demolition of the riverside WCs.

Members said that the £5,000 annual maintenance bill could instead be split between businesses in the village who agree to let non-customers use their toilets.

They added that the nearby playpark is to be relocated in the future and there are public toilets on Bridge Street.

Coun Peter Dawson said: “The riverside toilets are absolutely horrendous. A few years ago, they were deemed unworthy of upgrade.”

But Couns Avril Graham and Jeff Sutton were against.

Coun Sutton said demolition was a blinkered view, as it will kill the play area and be inconvenient for families.

Coun Graham described the amount of traffic on Bridge Street as a health hazard.

Meanwhile, highways experts are rejigging proposals for a crossing by the war memorial.

Coun Steven Bridgett said that a pedestrianised area would need to be created around the monument and parking and traffic flow also need to be looked at.

Coun Dawson questioned why it couldn’t be done in two parts – sorting out the crossing and then reconfiguring the parking and traffic at a later stage.

He said: “If you combine it, you’ll get nothing. There will be contention about traffic flow/parking and these issues will reflect on the crossing.”

But Coun Bridgett said that he believed that all of the issues went ‘side-by-side’ and informed members that funding was being reallocated for the scheme in the forthcoming financial year.