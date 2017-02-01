Hopes of A1 dualling to the border raised again

Fresh hope has been given that the remaining 25 miles of single carriageway on the A1, from Ellingham to Berwick, could be dualled.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has revealed the A1 continues to be a priority and he would expect further investment programmes to include further dualling.

He said that, eventually, the entire road from the North East to Scotland would be dual carriageway, but he could not give a timescale.

A £290million project for a dualled A1 all the way from Morpeth to Ellingham is already in the pipeline, with a second round of consultation events taking place towards the end of last year.

However, many drivers were left disappointed by the Government’s 2014 announcement that only small-scale safety improvements were planned further north.

Mr Grayling’s remarks were welcomed by Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

She said: “It is absolutely fantastic to get a renewed commitment from the Secretary of State for Transport, Chris Grayling, for my campaign that dualling of the A1 will continue up to the Scottish border, once the first phase up to Ellingham is complete.

“Plans for phase one are progressing well according to the Highways England timetable, who are due to announce the final route in the coming months.”