Honours for Alnwick Lions

Two members of Alnwick Lions Club have been awarded with prestigious honours.

Warrant Officer Mark Baker was made an MBE by the Queen in the New Year’s Honours list, while Richard Hall has joined the ranks of the Paul Harris Fellows, which is a major accolade among Rotarians for years of dedicated service.

Mark was made an MBE for his four years of hard work while working with NATO Forces, which saw him covering the duties associated with three jobs that carried significant responsibilities that positively affected the lives of many people. Additionally, the MBE further recognised his work in establishing a British community centre that benefited all personnel from the NATO Forces. The award also recognised his consistent dedication to charitable work.

Richard, who is also a member of the Rotary Club of Alnwick, was named a Paul Harris Fellow.

The honour was made in appreciation of tangible and significant assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among people of the world.

Pictured from left are Richard Hall, John Hughes, who is Alnwick Lions President, and Mark Baker.