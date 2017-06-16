Homes and car-park plans put on hold

The future of two development proposals in Amble have been thrown into doubt.

Coun Jeff Watson told Amble Town Council last week that an application to build 51 rentable homes in Amble’s Coquet Enterprise Park and a plan to create a car park at The Braid have been put on hold.

It comes as Arch – The Northumberland Development Company is undergoing a strategic review, after the Northumberland Conservative group’s election victory in May.

But Arch’s approved scheme for a 30-bedroom hotel and a 150-seater restaurant and bar at the town’s trading estate will still go ahead. Coun Watson said that he was against the homes proposal, but was in favour of the car-park scheme.