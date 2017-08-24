Holy Island safe crossing times

From today (Thursday, August 24)
Thu 9.20am to 3.05pm and 9.20pm to 3.25am (Fri)
Fri 9.50am to 3.55pm and 9.45pm to 4.15am (Sat)
Sat 10.15am to 4.45pm and 10.05pm to 5.05am (Sun)
Sun 10.30am to 5.35pm and 10.25pm to 6.00am (Mon)
Mon 10.50am to 6.25pm and 10.45pm to 7.00am (Tue)
Tue 11.10am to 7.25pm and 11.15pm to 8.05am (Wed)
Wed 11.45am to 8.25pm and 12.00am (Thu) to 9.15am (Thu)
Thu 12.00am to 9.15am and 12.40pm to 9.30pm
HIGH TIDES
Today 5.29 5.4 6.00 5.1
Fri 6.09 5.3 6.39 4.9
Sat 6.48 5.1 7.18 4.7
Sun 7.30 4.8 7.59 4.5
Mon 8.14 4.6 8.44 4.3
Tue 9.07 4.3 9.38 4.1
Wed 10.11 4.0 10.44 4.0
Thu 11.27 3.9 11.59 4.0
LOW TIDES
Today 12.00 0.5 12.07 1.0
Fri 12.38 0.7 12.43 1.2
Sat 12.38 0.7 1.15 0.9
Sun 1.19 1.4 1.51 1.2
Mon 1.56 1.6 2.29 1.6
Tue 2.39 1.9 3.17 1.9
Wed 3.39 2.1 4.21 2.1
Thu 5.01 2.3 5.41 2.2
Almost Done!
Registering with Northumberland Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.