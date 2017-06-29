Holy Island pilgrimage to be held

CAFOD supporters will join forces for their annual pilgrimage to Holy Island on Saturday

Around 150 people are expected to walk across the causeway in support of aid agency CAFOD’s Power To Be campaign to improve energy access across the world.

The pilgrimage will begin at 1pm and for anyone not walking across the causeway, there will be a liturgy at St Aidan's RC Church at 1.30pm.

A Mass of Thanksgiving will be held at 4pm in the Priory Church, celebrated by Father Chris Hughes.

CAFOD representative in Hexham and Newcastle, David Cross, said: “The annual pilgrimage to Holy Island always attracts people from far and wide. We look forward to it every year!

“We should be treated to good weather and that will make crossing the sands even more enjoyable.

“Holy Island is a very special place and we will say some prayers from the CAFOD Power To Be liturgy as we cross. If you plan on attending, please let us know so we have enough booklets for everybody to join in!”

CAFOD’s Power To Be campaign launched in June and is focused on increasing access to energy for the world’s poorest people. Currently, one in six people live without electricity.

Local, renewable energy is usually the cheapest and most efficient way to bring power to the poorest communities.

It means that families don’t have to rely on dangerous and unhealthy energy sources such as paraffin lamps and firewood. It enables children to study after dark, nurses to keep vaccines cold and farmers to irrigate crops.

If you plan to take part in the Holy Island pilgrimage, please email hexhamnewcastle@cafod.org.uk.

CAFOD is the official aid agency of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, and part of Caritas International.

For more information on CAFOD’s Power To Be campaign, visit cafod.org.uk/powertobe