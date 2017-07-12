Holy Island charity walk returns for ninth outing

A special fund-raising walk on Holy Island is set to take place again later this year.

The 2017 Holy Island Forget Me Not Walk is on Sunday, September 24, starting at 11.30am, at St Aidan’s Winery. Safe crossing times on the causeway are from 11am until 7.35pm on the day.

The circular walk is about five miles long and takes in views of the harbour, village and castle, albeit this year it is covered in scaffolding as it undergoes restoration work.

It is suitable for families, but not for buggies as there are a few stiles and kissing gates.

It costs £10 for an adult, £5 for a child or £25 for a family of four to take part and this includes a Bloodwise T-shirt.

The walk raises money for Bloodwise, the charity formerly known as Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research, which aims to beat blood cancer.

Organisers hope that people get sponsored too, but you can walk just by paying the entry.

To take part in the walk, visit www.bloodwise.org.uk/holy-island-forget-me-not-walk