Holy Island and St Abbs to star in Penelope Keith’s new TV series

Holy Island and St Abbs are to feature in a new series of Channel 4’s Penelope Keith’s Hidden Villages.

Dame Penelope Keith was in both communities recently filming for the new series, which this time around focuses on coastal villages.

The loss of St Abbs’ RNLI lifeboat and the community’s success in replacing it with an independent lifeboat and crew less than a year later, will play a big part in the story that Channel 4 viewers will hear about.

A spokesperson for St Abbs independent lifeboat said: “One of Britain’s best loved actresses was in St Abbs filming a piece on the village and the story of the lifeboat for the new series.”

The programme is made by Reef Television who explained: “We currently are filming two new shows in our villages series, Village of the Year and Hidden Coastal Villages. The filming of St Abbs will be part of Hidden Coastal Villages, for Channel Four”

Since 2014 Penelope Keith, best known for her roles in the tevelesion comedies To the Manor Born and the Good Life, has travelled the length and breadth of Great Britain exploring the country’s villages and looking to uncover the secrets and traditions that lie within them for Penelope Keith’s Hidden Villages.

Next month will be the first anniversary of the official launch of St Abbs independent lifeboat and a spokesperson said: “This small community remains very grateful to everyone for the support and generosity which helped us put a lifeboat back in St Abbs.”