HOLOCAUST: Learn lessons from the past

The theme for this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day on Friday, January 27, is How Can Life Go On?, raising challenging questions for individuals, communities and nations in the aftermath of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

At around 6,000 events taking place across the country, people will reflect upon the horrors of the past and remember those who were killed, while honouring all those who survived and went on, with bravery, to rebuild their lives.

Every January when we listen to the testimony of survivors we don’t just learn a little more about the darkest chapters of human history, we are also reminded of where hatred and bigotry can lead if left unchallenged and unchecked.

Today, that lesson is more important than ever, which is why I urge you to attend an event in your community, listed online at www.hmd.org.uk

In our film for Holocaust Memorial Day, Bea Green, a survivor of the Holocaust, tells the story of how she and her father were forced to flee Nazi Germany because they were Jewish and how Nazi law encouraged the humiliation they faced.

Today in the UK such persecution is unlawful, but people still face prejudice and hostility because of who they are.

This Holocaust Memorial Day, let’s learn from the lessons of the past to create a safer, better society.

You can play your part by watching the film at howcanlifegoon.hmd.org.uk and sharing it on social media so that Bea’s story is seen by as many people as possible.

Olivia Marks-Woldman

Chief Executive, Holocaust Memorial Day Trust