Holiday park’s expansion given the green light

A 124-caravan extension at a Warkworth holiday park was given the go-ahead this week, despite fears over access and impact on the landscape.

The plans for the western edge of Coquet View Leisure Park, which date back to 2014, were unanimously approved by Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday.

The scheme had sparked objections from 10 residents, the parish council and the Northumberland Coast AONB Partnership, but was recommended for the green light.

Warkworth town and parish councillor, Jeff Watson, could not attend the meeting, but in a statement read out at the meeting, highlighted his concerns about the impact on the area of outstanding natural beauty and the access up Cemetery Bank/Beach Road.

These fears were echoed by William Carter, a resident of nearby Old Helsay, who said: “As a local driver, you know the problems (with the bank), but as someone who’s not here all the time, it’s an accident – a big accident – waiting to happen.”

However, the applicant’s agent, Rachel Whaley, said that they had been working with the council for some time. “The works to improve Beach Road will benefit all road users,” she added.

Coun Trevor Thorne said: “The impact of this addition is lessened by the fact that it’s on the landward side. I also think the highways improvements will improve Cemetery Bank for the locals as well as the holiday park so in that regard I’m happy to support it.”

Chairman, Coun Paul Kelly said: “Warkworth is very popular and, while I have managed to park there, it is difficult, but it’s highly unlikely that all the residents of this extension will pile into Warkworth at the same time.”