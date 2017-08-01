Holiday-park operator in running for national prize

Verdant Leisure, which runs holiday parks in the North East and the Scottish Borders, has been named as a finalist in a national business awards scheme.

The bespoke holiday-park operator, offering self-catering holidays and holiday home ownership at its seven holiday parks, which includes Riverside Leisure Park in Wooler, has been shortlisted for the Customer Focus Award at the 2017 Lloyds Bank National Business Awards.

“We are absolutely delighted to be shortlisted for the Customer Focus Award, said Graham Hodgson, CEO of the company, which was established in 2010 and has grown steadily to become a key player in the industry.

“It means so much to the whole team to know that our efforts have been recognised. 2017 has been a pivotal year for Verdant Leisure so far and we are excited to see what the future brings, with excellent customer service remaining very much at the heart of everything we do.”

The finalists were chosen from the hundreds of businesses that entered or were nominated across 18 award categories. They will now prepare for live presentations to an expert judging panel who will decide the overall winners.

Continuing the celebration of Best of British Ambition, this year’s prestigious awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, November 14, at the Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London.

Conor McGinn MP recently hosted a reception for the Lloyds Bank National Business Awards at the House of Commons. This enabled finalists to meet fellow entrants, the National Business Awards Advisory Board members, judges (to whom they will present in September) and sponsors of each category.

Tom Broughton, group brand director of the Lloyds Bank National Business Awards, said: “Given the economic uncertainty over the past year, it is inspiring more than ever to see British businesses prosper.

“Through a thorough and comprehensive judging process, this year’s selected finalists demonstrate exceptional quality and diversity across a range of business sectors within the UK. We are now looking forward to the next step of the process and meeting some of the finalists face-to-face.”