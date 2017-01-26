Holiday-let scheme is branded ‘horrendous’

A monstrosity and a gross overdevelopment – this is the damning verdict of objectors to a holiday-let plan for Amble.

The comments were made in relation to an application to build on the former Signal Cottage site.

The proposal, lodged with the county council, is for the retrospective demolition of a bungalow and the construction of a building containing one private dwelling house and three duplex holiday lets.

The scheme, submitted on behalf of applicants John and Tracey May, has been resubmitted after it was withdrawn in October 2016.

The bid has provoked plenty of discussion in the town and numerous objections have been raised. And at Amble Town Council’s planning meeting last Tuesday, the scheme came in for further criticism. Coun Lewis said that ‘very slight changes’ had been made to the resubmitted plan, adding: “I object to this gross overdevelopment of the original footprint in size and in height.”

Coun Martin Horn said it would set a dangerous precedent if the scheme went ahead.

Members also queried whether the previously-adopted coastal policy – under the former Alnwick District Council – for this area was still relevant. They said it had stated that no new development would be permitted on this area of coastline and councillors suggested that if the policy still existed, then the scheme should be refused.

During public question time, Amble resident Louise Little said: “I am appalled by this application. It is a monstrosity in such a beautiful place. It is out of keeping and hideous.”